Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Sells $1,801,600.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,801,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 736,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,162,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Patrick Mader also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 6th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $2,210,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $1,770,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 36,258 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $1,592,088.78.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.68. 2,713,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.09. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $60.45.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 748,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,053,000 after buying an additional 10,764 shares during the period. black and white Capital LP purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,471,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,922,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,772,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Smartsheet by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,362,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,194,000 after buying an additional 777,879 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.93.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

