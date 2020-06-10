SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Up 6.8%

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) rose 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.41, approximately 6,702,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 10,601,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

SDC has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SmileDirectClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.19.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $196.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.64 million. Analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kay Oswald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 251.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,940,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681,300 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,666,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,220,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after acquiring an additional 974,662 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,148,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after acquiring an additional 153,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 2,061,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,218,000 after buying an additional 555,425 shares during the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

