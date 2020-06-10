Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Gap Up to $15.38

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.02, but opened at $15.38. Smith & Wesson Brands shares last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 3,550,900 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWBI. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $11.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. It operates through the Firearms and Outdoor Products & Accessories segments. The Firearms segment comprises the manufacture of handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products for sale to a wide variety of customers.

