Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Gap Up to $4.72

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.52, but opened at $4.72. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 49,302,817 shares traded.

SRNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Dawson James initiated coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.69.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $863.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 92,144 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares during the period. 16.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

