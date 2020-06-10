Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Gap Up to $4.72

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.52, but opened at $4.72. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 49,302,817 shares traded.
SRNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Dawson James initiated coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.69.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $863.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55.
Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.
