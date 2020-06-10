South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) Shares Bought by Opus Investment Management Inc.

Opus Investment Management Inc. raised its position in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,781,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083,040 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,599,000 after acquiring an additional 724,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter worth $20,639,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,437,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,339,000 after purchasing an additional 625,614 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,288,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,511,000 after purchasing an additional 217,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJI traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.42. 559,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.04. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $34.48. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $534.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.36%.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $195,336.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

