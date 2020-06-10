Southern Co (NYSE:SO) EVP James Y. Kerr II Sells 50,000 Shares

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,963,208.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $59.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,241,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,832,656. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.72. The firm has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.44. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Southern by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in Southern by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 53,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Southern by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 8,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,858,000 after purchasing an additional 54,904 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

