SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Increased by Stearns Financial Services Group

Stearns Financial Services Group raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $48,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $50,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.57. 12,945,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,479,947. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $124.88 and a 52 week high of $164.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.60.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.