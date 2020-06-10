Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) traded down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.39 and last traded at $28.84, 629,381 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 75% from the average session volume of 358,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.05.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.59.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $30.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.21 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,413,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Sprout Social by 677.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 179,563 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,251,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,694,000.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

