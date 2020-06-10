SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages predict that SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.53. SPX reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. SPX had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. SPX’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on SPX from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut SPX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of SPX in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 16,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $738,399.75. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after buying an additional 82,210 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPX by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,911,000 after purchasing an additional 218,911 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SPX by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 890,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,066,000 after purchasing an additional 330,329 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPX by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 742,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,226,000 after purchasing an additional 76,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPX by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,920,000 after purchasing an additional 41,495 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPXC traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.99. 248,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,244. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.41. SPX has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

