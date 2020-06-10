Stakinglab (LABX) 1-Day Volume Hits $103.00

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 19.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $8,094.31 and approximately $103.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Stakinglab has traded 31.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00476243 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00111347 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00013927 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009295 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005771 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000438 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003350 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Stakinglab is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 3,530,487 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB

Stakinglab can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

