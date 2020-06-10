Stearns Financial Services Group Buys 2,513 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Stearns Financial Services Group boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 34.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 127.1% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at $433,946.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,566 shares of company stock valued at $293,251. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.29.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.19. 2,717,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,048,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.68 and a 200 day moving average of $89.00. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.70%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

