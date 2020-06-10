Stearns Financial Services Group Buys New Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,347,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,301 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,134,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,862,000 after buying an additional 135,443 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 930,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,806,000 after buying an additional 106,138 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 867,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,431,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 753,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,673,000 after buying an additional 29,007 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.86. 200,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,404. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $112.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.71.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

