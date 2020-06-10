Stearns Financial Services Group Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Stearns Financial Services Group lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,559 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $63,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $30.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,607,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663,615. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $31.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average of $30.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.