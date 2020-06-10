Stearns Financial Services Group Decreases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stearns Financial Services Group cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 193,380 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,961,000 after acquiring an additional 30,192 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.76.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,279,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178,939. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $119.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

