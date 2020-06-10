Stearns Financial Services Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Stearns Financial Services Group trimmed its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,902 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.76.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.16. 5,587,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,411,139. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.45. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $158.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,938 shares of company stock worth $14,683,188. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.