Stearns Financial Services Group Has $42.54 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,827 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 7.6% of Stearns Financial Services Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stearns Financial Services Group owned about 0.21% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $42,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 152,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 64,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $1,198,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 168,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 35,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter.

VEU stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.25. The stock had a trading volume of 854,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,377,479. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.26. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

