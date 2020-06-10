Stearns Financial Services Group Has $528,000 Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Paychex were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,298,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,216,255,000 after buying an additional 117,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,111,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,388,000 after buying an additional 110,383 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,233,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,067,000 after buying an additional 181,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $266,992,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,717,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,978,000 after buying an additional 24,376 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.82.

Paychex stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.29. 1,697,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.03.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

In other news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at $918,362.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.