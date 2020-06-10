Stearns Financial Services Group Has $637,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stearns Financial Services Group lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,251,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,364 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7,255.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,695 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $196,257,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,883,000 after purchasing an additional 736,028 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,522,000 after buying an additional 598,648 shares in the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $246.22. The stock had a trading volume of 57,664,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,887,980. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $247.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.29 and a 200 day moving average of $213.08.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

