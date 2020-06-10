Stearns Financial Services Group Has $913,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stearns Financial Services Group increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.96.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.65. The company had a trading volume of 30,626,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,495,766. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $77.93. The company has a market capitalization of $224.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

