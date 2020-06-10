Stearns Financial Services Group Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Stearns Financial Services Group trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,996 shares during the quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,023.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.56. 5,321,636 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average of $43.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

