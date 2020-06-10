Stearns Financial Services Group Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stearns Financial Services Group trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 843.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 46,484 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $499,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $3,348,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 328.1% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 62,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. 54.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.63. 3,471,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,999,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.86. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The company has a market cap of $91.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

