Stearns Financial Services Group Sells 427 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Stearns Financial Services Group lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,503,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,881,000 after purchasing an additional 57,219 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $131.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,739,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,372,667. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.