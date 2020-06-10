Stearns Financial Services Group Sells 516 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Stearns Financial Services Group cut its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,027 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 84,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,694,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 10,510 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $3.72 on Wednesday, hitting $195.80. 3,334,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,900,218. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.21.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.