Stearns Financial Services Group Sells 74,933 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Stearns Financial Services Group lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 6.3% of Stearns Financial Services Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stearns Financial Services Group owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $35,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,496,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $121.20. The company had a trading volume of 165,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,524. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $130.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.38 and its 200 day moving average is $118.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

