Steven G. Bradshaw Sells 10,000 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BOKF stock traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,175. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.57 and a 12 month high of $88.28.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.10 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BOKF shares. BidaskClub raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James lowered BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,221,000 after purchasing an additional 37,852 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.18% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

