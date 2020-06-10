Strategic Investment Management LLC Has $91.41 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Strategic Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 77.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,832,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800,730 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 21.4% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $91,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 140,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 65,600 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 49,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.93. 9,856,581 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.54.

