Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Price Hits $0.0764 on Exchanges

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market capitalization of $51.76 million and $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 58.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, HitBTC and DragonEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.23 or 0.01951773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00177889 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00045460 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00123266 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Profile

Streamr DATAcoin’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, BitForex, Ethfinex, Mercatox, Radar Relay, Coinone, Gate.io, DragonEX, Binance and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

