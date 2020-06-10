Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Fundsmith LLP’s 9th Largest Position

Fundsmith LLP lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,931,325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 151,667 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 5.6% of Fundsmith LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fundsmith LLP owned 1.58% of Stryker worth $987,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.23.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.00. The stock had a trading volume of 60,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,242. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.27.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

In related news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,941.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,667.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total value of $1,410,385.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,319 shares of company stock valued at $3,857,831 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.