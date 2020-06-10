Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Sunrun posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,500%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sunrun.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.27). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

RUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sunrun from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sunrun from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.72.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 116,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $2,095,841.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,150,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,740,937.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,976.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 322,056 shares of company stock valued at $4,284,116. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,777 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RUN stock traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $19.64. 1,440,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,664,394. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunrun (RUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.