Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.18 Million

Brokerages expect that Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) will report $187.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $175.01 million and the highest is $222.00 million. Sunrun reported sales of $204.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year sales of $800.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $737.60 million to $896.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $932.02 million, with estimates ranging from $886.60 million to $995.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.24 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sunrun from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sunrun from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Sunrun from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.72.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $29,955.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 75,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 17,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $140,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 322,056 shares of company stock worth $4,284,116. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 92.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,183,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $163,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753,145 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 239.3% during the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 2,078,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 40.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,408 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,799,000 after purchasing an additional 910,905 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,311,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,732,000 after purchasing an additional 628,585 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 5,367.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 591,167 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUN stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.05. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.22, a PEG ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.40.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

