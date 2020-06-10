SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CFO Daniel J. Beck Sells 2,205 Shares

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total value of $529,530.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $1.73 on Tuesday, hitting $234.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,523. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.74. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $826.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,737,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,698,000 after purchasing an additional 65,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,719,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,777,000 after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,983,000 after purchasing an additional 349,409 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,824,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,571,000 after purchasing an additional 220,919 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,551,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,650 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

