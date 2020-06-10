Tael Price Up 27.2% Over Last Week (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Tael coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001459 BTC on popular exchanges including $7.20, $13.96, $10.00 and $34.91. In the last seven days, Tael has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar. Tael has a market capitalization of $11.88 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00045733 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $689.60 or 0.07050753 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002573 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00055609 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00030683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002589 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009819 BTC.

About Tael

Tael is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Buying and Selling Tael

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

