Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) Shares Gap Up to $0.40

Taoping Inc (NASDAQ:TAOP) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.40. Taoping shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 358,400 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Taoping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taoping stock. Symmetry Peak Management LLC raised its position in Taoping Inc (NASDAQ:TAOP) by 147.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271,688 shares during the period. Taoping accounts for about 0.5% of Symmetry Peak Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Symmetry Peak Management LLC owned 1.09% of Taoping worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taoping Company Profile (NASDAQ:TAOP)

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

