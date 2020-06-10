TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.00

Shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.81, with a volume of 12275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.64.

TTGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday. National Securities initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TechTarget currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The company has a market cap of $782.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.55 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TechTarget Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 10,032 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $281,999.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,632.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 19,700 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $401,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 608,942 shares in the company, valued at $12,410,237.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,332 shares of company stock worth $2,006,142. 18.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,666,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,571,000 after purchasing an additional 116,682 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 940,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after purchasing an additional 144,800 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 822,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 776,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,112,000 after purchasing an additional 36,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

