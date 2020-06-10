Tekla Capital Management LLC Acquires 138,668 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 92.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,668 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $17,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Centene by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,929,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898,593 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Centene by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 39,117 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Centene by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,964,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,662 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Centene by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 203,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,071,000 after acquiring an additional 59,469 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Centene by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNC traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.41. 151,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,521,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.61 and a 200 day moving average of $62.53. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

In other news, Director John R. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,686 shares of company stock valued at $6,880,113. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

