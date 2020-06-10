Tekla Capital Management LLC Acquires 37,454 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,454 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Medical Properties Trust worth $7,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,694.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,272,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,197,000 after acquiring an additional 11,588,902 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 31,725,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,576 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $112,938,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,999,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,649,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

MPW traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.07. 233,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,741,817. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $294.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.09 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 6.10%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.79.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.