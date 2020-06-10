Tekla Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Tekla Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,174,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,868,000 after buying an additional 2,593,238 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,765,000. Swift Run Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,798,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,027,000 after purchasing an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock traded down $5.91 on Wednesday, reaching $110.09. 237,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,289. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $151.97. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.77.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 304.76%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $183.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.94.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

