Tekla Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Tekla Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,456 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,217 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $6,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 846.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, grace capital purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $112.54. 64,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,558. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.71.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.24. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $534.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Seamus Mulligan bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.31 per share, for a total transaction of $5,865,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,117,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,127,710.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $153,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,796.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,238 shares of company stock worth $231,669 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JAZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.74.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

