Tekla Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 352,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,472 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atreca were worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCEL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Atreca by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Atreca by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Atreca during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atreca by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Atreca by 4,968.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BCEL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,399. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82. The company has a market capitalization of $502.77 million and a PE ratio of -3.21. Atreca has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $29.35.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). On average, research analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John A. Orwin acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $76,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $76,740. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $275,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,396. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Atreca in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Atreca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.70.

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

