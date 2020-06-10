Tekla Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Tekla Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,644 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $16,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,136,873,000 after purchasing an additional 535,391 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,863,614,000 after purchasing an additional 101,876 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,377,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,587,741,000 after purchasing an additional 909,401 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 11.8% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,050,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,510,644,000 after purchasing an additional 322,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,951,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,461,447,000 after buying an additional 23,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $575.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $576.44.

ISRG traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $585.35. 27,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,022. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $539.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $551.26. The company has a market capitalization of $67.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $125,532.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 385 shares in the company, valued at $194,879.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $1,121,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,789 shares in the company, valued at $5,628,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,273 shares of company stock worth $8,676,263 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

