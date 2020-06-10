Tekla Capital Management LLC Has $13.71 Million Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Tekla Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 41,494 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $13,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $310,864,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,170,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,145,000 after buying an additional 865,342 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $588,100,000 after buying an additional 605,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,343,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,111,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRPT stock traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.81. The company had a trading volume of 40,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,899. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $159.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.88.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. The company had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $753,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $4,237,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,163,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,920,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $280.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.65.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

