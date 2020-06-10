Tekla Capital Management LLC Has $14.31 Million Holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 75.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,727 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $14,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

SNY traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,082,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $128.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi SA has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $51.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.93.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 20,421,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.85, for a total value of $10,412,105,205.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.