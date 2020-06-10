Tekla Capital Management LLC Has $40.31 Million Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Tekla Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447,011 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 23,801 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 1.8% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $40,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $36,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,984,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,636,525. The stock has a market cap of $131.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.53.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

