Tekla Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,593 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Horizon Therapeutics worth $11,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.60. 1,916,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,070,100. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.02.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HZNP shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.69.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, EVP Barry Moze sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $59,347.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,745,427.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $118,994.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,316 shares of company stock worth $16,939,331 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.