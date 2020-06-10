Tekla Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,317 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific accounts for 0.9% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $19,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 28,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.2% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,996,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,219,130. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.94. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 39.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $562,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,597 shares in the company, valued at $592,686. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.52.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

