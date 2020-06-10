Tekla Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 203,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $9,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 4.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 372,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,030,000 after buying an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 9.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,826,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,388,000 after buying an additional 415,445 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 11.2% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 95.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 398,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after buying an additional 194,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 15.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,845,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,469,000 after buying an additional 242,013 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.14.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.76. 420,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,203,948. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.85. Welltower Inc has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $93.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

