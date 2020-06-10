Tekla Capital Management LLC Sells 36,464 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Tekla Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,464 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $14,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,452,000 after purchasing an additional 64,509 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,049,000 after purchasing an additional 181,091 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ANTM traded down $2.47 on Wednesday, reaching $288.54. 1,159,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,476. The company has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $312.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.58.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.20.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,366,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total transaction of $313,618.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,600,127 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

