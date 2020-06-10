Tekla Capital Management LLC Sells 5,947 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Tekla Capital Management LLC cut its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,947 shares during the quarter. BioMarin Pharmaceutical comprises about 1.0% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $22,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 851.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

BMRN traded up $2.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.68. 81,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $112.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.91. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.44, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 20,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,452,262.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,430 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $476,047.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,621. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,882 shares of company stock valued at $11,187,572. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

