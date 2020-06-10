Tekla Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $7,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,181,311,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,287,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,352,103,000 after buying an additional 491,703 shares during the period. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 17,500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,463,350,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Baxter International by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,952,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,890,000 after buying an additional 1,689,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 11.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,011,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $650,473,000 after purchasing an additional 842,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

BAX traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $86.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,968,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,036. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $340,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sean Martin acquired 9,780 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,833.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,075,274 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAX. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.90.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

