Tekla Capital Management LLC Trims Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Tekla Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of McKesson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.13.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $154,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $506,940.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,126 shares of company stock worth $2,449,874. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $6.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.38. 93,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,680,456. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. McKesson had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $58.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.97%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

